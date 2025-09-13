Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,757 Shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF $PHYL

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 261.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $131,000. CacheTech Inc. boosted its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 142,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 135,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

PHYL stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.99. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.98 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $426.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.