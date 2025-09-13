Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 995 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONG opened at $118.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.47. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $118.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.