Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 5,630 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July $PJUL

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2025

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJULFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at $2,005,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 14.2% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 229.1% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 18,186 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 67.2% in the first quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $44.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.21. The company has a market cap of $940.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

