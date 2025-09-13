Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $12,045,000. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $843,000. Tiptree Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. Tiptree Advisors LLC now owns 129,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 85.3% during the first quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%

JEPQ stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.11.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.442 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.