Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in RBC Bearings by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $431.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.17.

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.32, for a total transaction of $218,555.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,730.20. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 48,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.75, for a total value of $19,631,243.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 111,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,759,218.50. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $375.35 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $272.50 and a 52-week high of $416.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $391.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.66.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.63 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 15.20%.RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. RBC Bearings has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

