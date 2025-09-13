Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $109.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.19. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $96.95 and a one year high of $115.50.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,019.85. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Aflac and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.15.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

