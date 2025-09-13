Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 443.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 92.2% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

