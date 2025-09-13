Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.04.

GE Vernova stock opened at $625.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $608.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.18. The company has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a PE ratio of 150.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.87. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.01 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

