Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $247,000 Stake in PPL Corporation $PPL

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get PPL alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PPL by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,938,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,861,000 after purchasing an additional 472,979 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in PPL by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,062,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,282 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PPL by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,598,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,503,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in PPL by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,998,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,815,000 after purchasing an additional 109,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PPL by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,881,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,608,000 after purchasing an additional 297,999 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In related news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $77,636.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,781.60. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PPL

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17. PPL Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). PPL had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. PPL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.34%.

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.