Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $356,000 Stock Position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,885,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,127,000 after buying an additional 674,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,781,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,304,000 after buying an additional 842,925 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,510,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,138,000 after buying an additional 2,797,490 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,972,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,051,000 after buying an additional 1,206,542 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,670,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,860,000 after purchasing an additional 267,879 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

NYSE:IPG opened at $26.40 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

