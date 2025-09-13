Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. $GRNT

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,278 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Granite Ridge Resources were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 8,480,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,562,000 after buying an additional 1,139,430 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,249,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,680,000 after buying an additional 193,912 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,860,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 4,637.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 471,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 467,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 34,212 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, Director Matthew Reade Miller acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,261,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,024.46. The trade was a 1.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 82,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,114.25. The trade was a 6.48% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,974 shares of company stock worth $175,592 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Granite Ridge Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

GRNT stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $109.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

