Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Invests $232,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $XSHD

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XSHD. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,180,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 76.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 62,594 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 26,639 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 4.7%
Shares of XSHD opened at $13.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $74.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $16.13.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
