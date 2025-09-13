Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Invests $232,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $XSHD

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XSHD. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,180,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 76.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 62,594 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 26,639 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of XSHD opened at $13.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $74.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $16.13.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.