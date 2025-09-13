Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Makes New $363,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Grantvest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.0%
NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $96.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.37.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
