Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Barclays PLC $BCS

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Get Barclays alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $664,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Barclays by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 390,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 27,851 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Barclays by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCS. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1557 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Barclays Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.