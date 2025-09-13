Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly $XDQQ

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XDQQ. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 15,406 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 31,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 89,256 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13. Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 million, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. XDQQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

