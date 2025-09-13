Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,304 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $22,365,000. Global View Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 337.5% during the first quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC now owns 454,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 350,832 shares during the last quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,475,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,845,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 426,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125,750 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOL opened at $34.75 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $35.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.