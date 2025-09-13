Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases 8,532 Shares of Permian Resources Corporation $PR

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,676,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,099,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,363 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,525,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,622,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,423,000 after buying an additional 701,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,578,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,963,000 after buying an additional 2,743,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $67,398.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,555.49. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $67,431.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 91,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,467.10. The trade was a 4.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE PR opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Permian Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 38.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.47.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

