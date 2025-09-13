Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases 91 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.5% in the first quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.2% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $313,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,268 shares in the company, valued at $51,522,465. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $547,653.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,356.65. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,551. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $252.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.20, a P/E/G ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.75. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.08 and a 12 month high of $272.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.08.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

