Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 5,433 Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFCF. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23,793 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 186,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 57,844 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 405,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 68,614 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $43.04 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.98.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

