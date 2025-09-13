Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,649 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 93.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.
Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 2.9%
Shares of KNX opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average is $43.73. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on KNX shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 3,420 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $148,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Knight-Swift Transportation Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
