Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 11,555 Shares of Siga Technologies Inc. $SIGA

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Siga Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,555 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Siga Technologies were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Siga Technologies by 6,344.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Siga Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Siga Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Siga Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Siga Technologies by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $8.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60. Siga Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $638.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Siga Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Siga Technologies had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Siga Technologies Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Siga Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

