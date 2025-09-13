Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 382 Shares of Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Gen Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,562,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Gen Digital by 37.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,358,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,456,000 after buying an additional 3,631,052 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Gen Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,287,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gen Digital by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,690,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,593,000 after buying an additional 2,513,464 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Gen Digital by 14.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,689,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,073,000 after buying an additional 962,228 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GEN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ GEN opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Gen Digital Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

