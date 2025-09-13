Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,276 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,839,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after acquiring an additional 492,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,461,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,383,000 after acquiring an additional 699,740 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18,907.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840,775 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,645,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,082,000 after acquiring an additional 437,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,916,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,319,000 after buying an additional 160,299 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SCHO opened at $24.38 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

