Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 904 Shares of Coastal Financial Corporation $CCB

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 1,067.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 456,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,794,000 after acquiring an additional 417,767 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Coastal Financial by 400.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 449,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,604,000 after purchasing an additional 359,371 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in Coastal Financial by 49.3% in the first quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 594,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,716,000 after purchasing an additional 196,148 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coastal Financial by 125.4% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 216,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,608,000 after purchasing an additional 120,667 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coastal Financial in the first quarter worth $10,180,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group set a $126.00 target price on Coastal Financial in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Coastal Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Shares of CCB stock opened at $109.10 on Friday. Coastal Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.05 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.02%. Research analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total value of $335,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,869.77. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $778,230. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

