Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,288 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Equitable alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter worth $439,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 240,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter worth $24,702,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter worth $1,001,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 22.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.07. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Equitable

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 87.10%.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $2,106,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 703,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,295,688.45. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $212,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,615.43. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,090 shares of company stock worth $7,549,152. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equitable from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equitable

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.