Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,184,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 106,023 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 5.4% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $225,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $228.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.