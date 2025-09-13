Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 47.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,949,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,511,418,000 after purchasing an additional 218,614 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,805,000 after purchasing an additional 601,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,031,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,809,000 after purchasing an additional 145,161 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,771,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,888,000 after purchasing an additional 532,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,059,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,647,000 after purchasing an additional 564,187 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP opened at $293.50 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.18 and a 1-year high of $329.93. The stock has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

