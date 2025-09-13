Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) Receives $45.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the first quarter worth $50,471,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the second quarter worth $36,767,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the first quarter worth $37,160,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,321,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,012,000 after acquiring an additional 882,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 100.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,839,000 after acquiring an additional 564,099 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $36.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. Avient has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.98 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.65%.Avient’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Avient has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.700 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.770-2.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Avient’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

