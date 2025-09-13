Barclays Boosts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $465.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $460.00 to $465.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.63.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $349.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $357.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.80. Adobe has a twelve month low of $330.04 and a twelve month high of $557.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 56.30%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Adobe by 20.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 110.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 9.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

