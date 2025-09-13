Belmont Capital LLC Acquires 4,220 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.9% of Belmont Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104,520 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,076,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,297,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,037,963,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $228.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.