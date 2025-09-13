Brinker International, Inc. $EAT Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 557,872 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $92,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 575.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 227.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1,714.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $54,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Brinker International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.59.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In related news, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $6,944,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 212,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,594,669.94. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $2,503,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,572.48. This represents a 55.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,325 shares of company stock valued at $10,754,785 over the last three months. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brinker International Trading Down 3.2%

NYSE:EAT opened at $153.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.31. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $68.94 and a one year high of $192.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.02. Brinker International had a return on equity of 211.86% and a net margin of 7.12%.The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.