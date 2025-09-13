BXP, Inc. $BXP Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 632.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,528 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in BXP were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in BXP in the first quarter worth $14,737,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BXP by 98.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,727 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in BXP by 801.4% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 107,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 95,948 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BXP by 66.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in BXP by 3.7% in the first quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 66,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BXP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BXP from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BXP from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BXP from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded BXP from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded BXP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. BXP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $90.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,578.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $868.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.09 million. BXP had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 0.11%.The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.92 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.690-1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. BXP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13,066.67%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

