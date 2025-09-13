Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.83, for a total transaction of $10,156,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 89,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,623,447.20. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.97, for a total transaction of $2,423,087.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,575.60. The trade was a 29.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,646 shares of company stock worth $21,634,454 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ CASY opened at $553.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $516.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.66. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.42 and a 12 month high of $559.37.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CASY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.25.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

