China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 79,700 shares, an increase of 9,862.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

China CITIC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CHCJY stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93. China CITIC Bank has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $21.68.

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter.

China CITIC Bank Cuts Dividend

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.3618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 426.0%.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

