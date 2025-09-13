Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group from $163.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Circle Internet Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Circle Internet Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Circle Internet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.91.

Shares of CRCL opened at $125.12 on Friday. Circle Internet Group has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $298.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -9,887.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.93.

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $4,244,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 248,663 shares in the company, valued at $31,600,094.04. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 33,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,081,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 297,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,170,603.35. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,014 shares of company stock valued at $105,416,046 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRCL. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at $3,647,694,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at $1,547,214,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at $530,165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at $73,101,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at $72,486,000.

About Circle Internet Group

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

