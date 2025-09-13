Cognex Corporation $CGNX Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 25,934.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,752 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 439.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. Cognex Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.04.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 13.13%.The firm had revenue of $249.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cognex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognex news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 2,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $386,190. This represents a 18.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cognex from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cognex from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Melius raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Cognex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.31.

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

