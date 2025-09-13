Crake Asset Management LLP Acquires New Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 748,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $81,068,000. NVIDIA makes up 6.5% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,448,564. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,907,755 shares of company stock worth $633,253,430. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $177.82 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.58. The company has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

