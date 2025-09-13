Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO Holdings Raised by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 464.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 28,788 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research raised Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $161.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.78 and a beta of 2.59. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $168.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 20.85%.The company had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 171,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $13,357,746.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 613,725 shares in the company, valued at $47,809,177.50. The trade was a 21.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $5,419,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 7,273,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,703,377.33. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,033,917 shares of company stock worth $99,967,419 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

