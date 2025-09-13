Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.