Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,202 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $86,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $452.05 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52-week low of $397.12 and a 52-week high of $500.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.78.

Read Our Latest Report on DPZ

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,842.16. This represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.