Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in Replimune Group, Inc. $REPL

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,833,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,372,000 after purchasing an additional 237,185 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,065,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after acquiring an additional 931,223 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,223,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 33,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 352.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 854,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $49,156.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 134,368 shares in the company, valued at $721,556.16. The trade was a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $31.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $5.73 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

