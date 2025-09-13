Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 4,040 Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSS. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 49,943 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after buying an additional 77,489 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after buying an additional 36,956 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, July 11th. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Federal Signal stock opened at $125.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.36. Federal Signal Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $130.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $564.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.24 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

