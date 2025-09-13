Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 7,393 Strattec Security Corporation $STRT

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Strattec Security by 217.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in Strattec Security during the first quarter valued at $899,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Strattec Security by 152.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Strattec Security by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the first quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

STRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Strattec Security presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

In related news, COO Rolando Guillot sold 22,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $1,507,535.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,930.26. This represents a 80.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STRT stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.53. Strattec Security Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $152.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.51 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Strattec Security Corporation will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

