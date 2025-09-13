Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Position in CNB Financial Corporation $CCNE

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,040 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.06% of CNB Financial worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CNB Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10. CNB Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $760.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.72.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNB Financial Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

