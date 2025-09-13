Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $325,000 in QuinStreet, Inc. $QNST

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 326.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 81,292.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on QNST shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

QuinStreet Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $16.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $930.31 million, a P/E ratio of 179.22 and a beta of 0.68.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $262.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.84 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. QuinStreet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet Profile

(Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Articles

