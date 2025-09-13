Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 790 Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,678,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 132,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 68,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

KGS stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.73.

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.48%.The business had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

KGS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Kodiak Gas Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

