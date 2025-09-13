Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 8,516 National Bank Holdings Corporation $NBHC

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Get National Bank alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of National Bank by 0.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 107,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of National Bank by 40.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of National Bank by 158.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of National Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price target on National Bank from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

National Bank Stock Performance

NBHC opened at $38.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78. National Bank Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $51.76.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 20.02%.The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Corporation will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $-0.30 per share. This represents a ($1.20) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of -3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

About National Bank

(Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.