Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $300,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $336,965,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $312,946,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,488,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,907 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $68,030,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 8,789.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,508,000 after acquiring an additional 806,711 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MetLife from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Shares of MET opened at $80.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.32. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

