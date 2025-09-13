Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. $AHH

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 44,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AHH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.19 million, a P/E ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.29 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

