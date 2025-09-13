EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 31,994 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 31,994 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.1% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eight 31 Financial LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Eight 31 Financial LLC now owns 24,733 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,317,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 380,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,537,000 after purchasing an additional 76,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 148,710 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $234.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Melius Research set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

